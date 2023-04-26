Harrison County tourism be a tourist in your hometown - 4.26.23

Harrison County, Indiana invites residents to "be a tourist in your hometown" from May 7 to May 13 to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week. (Photo courtesy of Harrison County Chamber of Commerce)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harrison County, Indiana Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to be a tourist in their hometown to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.

From May 7 to May 13 in Harrison County, Indiana, residents who spend $25 or more at a participating business will get $5 off their purchase, the Chamber of Commerce announced in a news release. You must be a Harrison County resident and present a valid ID at time of purchase to receive discount.

Harrison County participating businesses for be a tourist in your hometown include:

  • Capitol Jewelers
  • Corydon Home Collections
  • Fredrick's Café
  • Harrison County Discovery Center
  • Harrison County Parks
  • Indiana Caverns Family Adventure Park
  • Lazy Cow Creamery
  • Lil Rap
  • Little Texas Consignments
  • Squire Boone Caverns
  • Zimmerman Art Glass

According to the Chamber of Commerce news release, 2.2 million people visit Harrison County every year totaling about $421.9 million annually in visitor spending. That revenue saves tax payers in Harrison County $1,000 per person for a year. 

