LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harrison County, Indiana Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to be a tourist in their hometown to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.
From May 7 to May 13 in Harrison County, Indiana, residents who spend $25 or more at a participating business will get $5 off their purchase, the Chamber of Commerce announced in a news release. You must be a Harrison County resident and present a valid ID at time of purchase to receive discount.
Harrison County participating businesses for be a tourist in your hometown include:
- Capitol Jewelers
- Corydon Home Collections
- Fredrick's Café
- Harrison County Discovery Center
- Harrison County Parks
- Indiana Caverns Family Adventure Park
- Lazy Cow Creamery
- Lil Rap
- Little Texas Consignments
- Squire Boone Caverns
- Zimmerman Art Glass
According to the Chamber of Commerce news release, 2.2 million people visit Harrison County every year totaling about $421.9 million annually in visitor spending. That revenue saves tax payers in Harrison County $1,000 per person for a year.
