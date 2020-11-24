LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring seasonal workers for the upcoming winter.
The department will host open interviews for the positions Dec. 3 in Clarksville at the Falls City Sub District. The interviews will include social distancing and masks, according to a news release.
The seasonal winter positions start at $16 and run from November through March. The department offers a $250 sign-on bonus and $500 retention bonuses for certain candidates.
All candidates are required to have a commercial's driver's license and a driver's license. A high school diploma or GED is preferred but not required, according to a news release.
Any interested applicants are asked to text "INDOT Winter" to 468311 to learn how to apply.
