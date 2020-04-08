LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 439 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 5,943.
The Indiana State Health Department said 30 more deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 203. To date, 30,869 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 28,764 on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Marion County has the most new cases with 151, followed by Lake County with 43 new cases.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.