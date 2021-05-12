LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The day after his longtime DJ was charged with murdering a woman at a party he was seen attending, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow finally broke his silence about "the events that occurred over Derby weekend."
Harlow, who had not posted to social media since the May 1 fatal shooting of Kasmira Nash at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, said in a post to his Instagram story that his "heart is broken" for Nash, 37, "and everyone else touched by this tragic death."
Harlow's DJ, Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon, turned himself in to Louisville Metro Police on Tuesday after he was indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting.
"Nothing can reverse what happened," Harlow said in the post. "Too many lives have been changed forever."
Video footage of the shooting obtained by TMZ that shows Harlow just feet from the gunfire. The video appears to show a disagreement getting physical before a single shot was fired.
Nash, a mother of two who was working at Vibes' "Derby Weekend Kickoff Party," was pronounced dead at the nightclub, according to police.
"I've been in touch with Kasmira's family during this unimaginably painful time, and I'm grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open," Harlow said in his post.
Nash's mother, Kathy Davis, told WDRB News on May 3 that she did not feel like her daughter's death was "entirely on (Harlow)."
"He's an entertainer," Davis continued. "He was there to do a job, but I feel like the security and the owner of the club should have been more diligent in protecting and making sure it was secure."
Davis and other family members were upset with the club's security for letting O'Bannon in the building.
"They knew there had been an altercation prior to this with this same DJ, so he was not supposed to be allowed back in the club," Davis said. "... I felt like he should have been removed or they should have taken my daughter and told her to go home."
O'Bannon, who also goes by Ronnie Lucciano, is part of a group of artists Harlow collaborates with known as Private Garden. Harlow created the collective while coming up in Louisville. In April, O'Bannon told Revolt Magazine that he began DJing for Harlow when the rapper went on his first tour in 2018 and took members of Private Garden with him.
O'Bannon is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, according to LMPD. His bond has been set at $500,000, and he is expected to be formally arraigned May 17 in Jefferson Circuit Court.
O'Bannon's attorney, Rob Eggert, told WDRB News O'Bannon will plead not guilty to the charges.
"I’m confident he’ll be exonerated," Eggert said.
Harlow was expected to provide the traditional "Riders Up" call at the Kentucky Derby on May 1 but was replaced at the last minute by Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. No reason for the change was provided.
Harlow attended Oaks, according to posts on social media, in which the Grammy-nominated rapper said, "I’m coming even harder for Derby tomorrow." He was not spotted at Churchill Downs the the day of the 147th Run for the Roses. Harlow is set to perform Saturday in the infield at Pimlico for the Preakness Stakes.
And I’m coming even harder for Derby tomorrow 🐎 pic.twitter.com/MBNvV1oX0O— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 30, 2021
Read Harlow's statement in full below:
"My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that's been through too much pain already.
"I've been in touch with Kasmira's family during this unimaginably painful time, and I'm grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open.
"Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place."
