LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools started its "test-to-play" program Monday.
The program requires JCPS students at all grade levels who play sports or take part in extracurricular activities to take weekly COVID-19 tests, regardless of vaccination status. The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the program Oct. 7.
The tests administered at schools, but students can also be tests by an outside provider. Parents and guardians must complete a consent form before their children begins the testing regimen, and tests are available at every school in the district.
The district hopes the program will limit quarantining and allow students to stay active in after-school activities.
