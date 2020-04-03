LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is getting ready to start its non-traditional instruction classes on Tuesday, and parents can start prepping for it now.
"We're moving from that time where it was optional to do this work to now where it's required ... school work," said JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy.
More than 100,000 students will learn from home through at least May 1, while schools across Kentucky remain closed due to the coronavirus.
Murphy said teachers should contact each student's family beforehand. The district encourages families to take the next few days to get familiar with Google classrooms through the JCPS online portal. It can be accessed on the district's homepage with student log-in information.
While the district ships around 20,000 Chromebooks to families, any student who needs paper packets can find them at any JCPS feeding site.
"If you know of a family that can't get to one of our food sites to get a hard copy, and they need help, if there's a way to safely get a hard copy for them and drop it off on their doorstep," said Murphy, calling on residents to be good neighbors to families with students. "If your neighbor doesn't have Wi-Fi, but they have a device, can they share your password?"
Teachers are encouraging parents to find routines, but to also remain flexible. School work doesn't always have to happen during normal school hours.
"If you have to work from home and you have to be online from 9 until 5 all day, that's okay. Teachers understand that," Murphy said. "Maybe their (school) work is going to start at 5 p.m., and that's okay."
For homework problems, teachers will be ready to help students and parents through it -- as everyone finds their way as they go.
"We know it's going to be a different experience, but different isn't always bad," Murphy said. "This new normal could actually be a real benefit to JCPS."
To access the JCPS NTI page, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.