LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are expected to announce a start date next week for Jefferson County Public Schools' Early Childhood Education programs.
The preschool program for 3- and 4-year-olds was scheduled to start Aug. 23. The day before, the district delayed the start by "at least" two weeks. That was three weeks ago.
The postponement of the start date came as the district grappled with first day of school transportation issues as it implemented new bus routes and school start times.
The district said part of its short-term adjustments to those issues included using buses meant for the Early Childhood programs to help get k-12 students to school.
In a video posted to social media Friday, Superintendent Marty Pollio said he would give an update on the start date next week.
JCPS said its Early Childhood staff is currently working and being paid. Without students in class, they're completing trainings that would otherwise be completed throughout the school year, and making required home visits both virtually or in person.
In the meantime, parents have been left trying to find child care. Some parents who spoke to WDRB News said they sent their kids back to their summer day care. Others considered pulling them out of the JCPS programs altogether.
The district has compiled a list of daycares for families to check for potential availability.
