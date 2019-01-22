LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hub for education and help for families is now open in west Louisville.
JCPS now has a satellite office inside The Academy @ Shawnee.
The space at 40th and West Market Streets is designed to bring resources from the central office out into the community.
Leaders say it's not easy for all parents to make it to their child's school, or to the district headquarters, especially if the family lacks transportation.
At the satellite office, families can get help with items such as tutoring, special education and student assignment.
"It's less than a mile away from us, and one thing he struggles with is math and seeing how that tutoring is going to be taught by JCPS teachers. They can teach the techniques and skills the students need for the math testing, so this is going to be a wonderful tool because all the tutoring was further out and this puts it in our community," said parent Devan King.
JCPS also has another satellite office that's located at the California Community Center.
