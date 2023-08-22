LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many of Jefferson County Public Schools' buses don't have air conditioning, but the district is working to keep students cool on their rides home.
Kentucky's largest school district said to WDRB News on Tuesday that about a dozen of its newer buses have air conditioning. JCPS has also delivered bottled water to schools and bus depots with the latest dismissal and transfer times.
The water goes to bus riders so they can stay hydrated on their ride home as temperatures near 100 degrees.
JCPS said schools and depots already have enough water for the rest of the week.
For athletics, KHSAA rules state that no practices or games can happen outside if the heat index is 104 degrees or higher.
High school students went back to class Monday morning, joining elementary and middle school students who returned to classrooms on Friday, Aug. 18.
Related Stories:
- JCPS high schoolers return, marking first time all students back in classroom in over 10 days
- Louisville-area students face long rides on crowded school buses amid stifling heat wave
- 4 JCPS buses involved in 4 separate crashes Monday, as all students return to class
- JCPS parents hopeful Monday's bus commutes go well when high schoolers return to class
- 2nd grade JCPS student dropped off at wrong stop, one mile away, despite correct bus tag
- JCPS says all students riding the bus have been dropped off on 2nd day of school following transportation issues
- JCPS working with bus compounds to help students who don't have a route
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.