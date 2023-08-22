JCPS students wait in line to board bus - 8.21.23

Students wait in lines to board busses on the second full day of school on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo by WDRB reporter Reyna Katko)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many of Jefferson County Public Schools' buses don't have air conditioning, but the district is working to keep students cool on their rides home.

Kentucky's largest school district said to WDRB News on Tuesday that about a dozen of its newer buses have air conditioning. JCPS has also delivered bottled water to schools and bus depots with the latest dismissal and transfer times.

The water goes to bus riders so they can stay hydrated on their ride home as temperatures near 100 degrees.

JCPS said schools and depots already have enough water for the rest of the week. 

For athletics, KHSAA rules state that no practices or games can happen outside if the heat index is 104 degrees or higher.

High school students went back to class Monday morning, joining elementary and middle school students who returned to classrooms on Friday, Aug. 18.

