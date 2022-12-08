LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools pulled two staff members out of two separate middle schools for investigations. At least one of them involves the LMPD Crimes Against Children's Unit.
JCPS confirms that employees at Lassiter Middle School and Jefferson County Traditional Middle School have been reassigned.
Lassiter's interim principal emailed a letter to families. Amy Crady confirmed the police investigation, but she did not detail the allegations.
"Following JCPS protocols, the staff member has been reassigned and will not have contact with students during the investigation. Because this is an active investigation, I cannot disclose anything more at this time," Crady wrote.
District 2 JCPS board member Chris Kolb confirmed to WDRB that a separate investigation is underway involving a Jefferson County Traditional Middle school teacher.
One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said her child was questioned about inappropriate behavior regarding the teacher. She said parents were not given any information about what may have happened.
JCPS said on Thursday that the employee in question was reassigned out of the classroom in October.
