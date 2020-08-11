LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transferring from Jefferson Community and Technical College to Bellarmine University just got easier.
The Jefferson 2 Bellarmine collaboration, which was announced Tuesday, allows JCTC students to transfer to Bellarmine without an application fee so long as they have 24 credit hours and a 2.0 grade point average.
The collaboration also allows students who transfer to Bellarmine to send credits back to Jefferson so they can receive associate degrees and certificates from Jefferson.
The institution said that the partners have “straightforward pathways to degrees in biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, elementary education, middle grades education, secondary education, and health and aging services leadership.”
Bellarmine’s president Susan M. Donovan said that the collaboration also offers “generous tuition support that may be comparable to the cost of attending Jefferson.”
