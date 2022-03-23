LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- James "Murr" Murray from "Impractical Jokers" is performing in Louisville this weekend. The TV show is about four friends who compete to embarrass each other with jokes and pranks.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser wanted to pull an "Impractical Jokers" style prank on the ultimate prankster himself, Jude Redfield.
To do that, actor Graham Capito was brought in pretending to be a student job shadowing at the station. Keith Kaiser was in his ear instructing him on what to do.
"I've got to tell you, when Jude says 'I'm starting to get creeped out here,' that was the original name of Impractical Jokers," Murray said. You guys did great, I was very impressed."
Murr will perform at the Louisville Comedy Club on Saturday at 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets with a meet and greet after the show are $140.
Tickets are available to purchase online.
