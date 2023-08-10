LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has reduced the bond for a man accused of shooting and killing his own son.
William Qualls is facing manslaughter charges for the June 3, 2023, death of his son, Jordan Qualls, 21.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. that day in a home on Ralph Avenue in Shively. Police said William Qualls, 59, was standing outside with his hands up when officers arrived and took him into custody.
Court documents said an argument between several people happened in the kitchen of the home, leading to the shooting.
Because of his lack of a criminal record, Judge Patricia Morris reduced his bond to $50,000.
Qualls will be released on home incarceration if his bond is posted.
