LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Out of work and out of money as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Kentucky Democrats and Republicans said the situation is getting dire for some of the the people they represent.
State Rep. Kevin Bratcher is one of a dozen lawmakers that sent a letter to the labor secretary asking to reopen old unemployment offices in Jefferson County.
"I've got people all over this district — and I'm sure all over the state — that have not seen a dime of unemployment since March, and that is just totally unacceptable," Bratcher said.
Fifty-one offices were reduced to 12 regional hubs and eight satellite offices during former Gov. Matt Bevin's time in office.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said COVID-19 changed things and that some of those offices are desperately needed right now.
"I mean, they're not getting emails returned," Bratcher said. "They're not getting phone calls returned. They're showing up and being turned away at the doors down in Frankfort and some of the few offices that have been open."
The labor secretary and governor's office both haven't responded to a request for comment.
Related Stories:
- How to tell WDRB about your Kentucky unemployment problem
- Kentucky's other unemployment backlog: people who stopped getting checks
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.