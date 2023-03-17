LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After violent outbursts and severe understaffing issues, two bills that aim to improve juvenile justice across Kentucky have been sent to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
From reopening the youth detention center in Louisville, to increased mental health care for kids in the system, the measures in the two bills would bring big investments to the juvenile justice system if Beshear signs them into law.
Thursday, lawmakers passed House Bill 3, sending it to the governor for his signature.
"Juvenile crime has gotten out of control, not just here in Louisville, but all across the state and America," Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, said.
HB 3 would require kids taken into custody for a violent crime to be held for a maximum 48 hours. They would see a judge and have a mental health and substance use disorder evaluation while in custody.
"Locked up and the key thrown away, that's not what we're after," said Bratcher. "We want to turn that child's life around."
Parents, if they are found to not be helping their child complete a diversion program, would potentially face repercussions under the proposed law.
The bill also sets aside funding to renovate and reopen the youth detention center in Louisville — $15 million for a design plan, the first phase of renovation and operating costs. Nearly $5 million would go to renovate the detention center in Lyndon.
"I absolutely know that the youth need to come back to Jefferson County, I think we can all agree with that," said Rep. Keturah Herron, D-Louisville.
Herron ultimately voted against the bill, saying she has several issues with it. One being that the bill would open the court records of kids convicted of violent crime to the public for three years. Right now, juvenile records are confidential.
"I feel like it's going to have unintended consequences as it relates to employment and education, and we know those are the two things that make sure kids, and people in general, are successful when they do come back to (the) community," Herron said.
Another bill aimed at improving the juvenile justice system, Senate Bill 162, would have all eight juvenile detention centers across the state reporting to one person. It would also allow officers to have pepper spray and tasers. It also includes funding for salary increases, security upgrades and mental health services.
"We're going to have to try to find programs and solutions to this problem, and I think House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 162 are great steps in trying to solve the juvenile crime problems in Louisville and all of Kentucky," Bratcher said.
If Beshear signs the bills into law, Bratcher said Louisville's youth detention center could reopen in 2024.
