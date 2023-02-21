LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-running I-Move Kentucky construction project on Louisville area interstates is expected to be complete next spring.
After two years of lane closures, blasting, construction, paving and grumbling drivers, the project is being extended until at least May 2024. The work had been slated to wrap up by Nov. 2023.
"First the pandemic, and then we had a lot of the supply chain issues that a lot of people also have seen," Project Manager Chris Slone said. "We've had certain pavement that has failed that we didn't expect to fail that we've been having to fight as well."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the project encompasses busy corridors including widening Interstate 71 from four to six lanes between the Interstate 265 to KY 329 in Crestwood.
Blasting has resumed to make room in the bedrock for more lanes into Oldham County, and paving is being done, as the project moves north.
Crews will also widen I-265 by adding one lane in each direction and rework the I-71 and I-64 interchanges at I-265.
Project manager Chris Slone said "I think the general public will see a drastic difference."
For the first time since the project began in 2020, drivers are starting to see things take shape.
Crews have paved all the way from Taylorsville Road to Old Henry Road on I- 265. They've also paved Interstate 71 from the Snyder to the Hitt Lane Road area.
There's a noticeable wall going up just off of I-64.. It will soon become part of a bridge that will take drivers over I-64 when merging onto I-265. When they're done the congested cloverleaf ramps will be gone, and additional bridges and ramps will be in place.
"We're trying to increase the capacity and make it better for the drivers going through this interchange," said Slone. "This interchange was built many years ago. Over time the amount of capacity and traffic that has gone through this interchange is more than it can handle," Slone explained.
KYTC said the reconfiguration will create a smoother flow of traffic because of its design.
"Hopefully the speeds will be safe, of course, but also not as abrupt of a change as you see now," Slone said.
I-Move Kentucky is the largest single construction project in the state since the Ohio River Bridges project in 2016.
KYTC reminds drivers going through any of these construction zones to use caution, drive slow and pay attention.
