LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's still a long way to go in eastern Kentucky's recovery efforts after the devastating floods.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provided an update on Wednesday on its recovery work as relief efforts continue.

According to KYTC Secretary Jim Gray, more than 900 loads of debris has already been removed so far.

Several counties in eastern Kentucky were hit by devastating flooding from the end of July through the first week of August, 2022, that left 39 people dead as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. 

"Because at the end of the day, we had to get this work done, we still have to get this work done," Gray said.

Beyond clearing state and local roadways, the department has also cleared over 150 mudslides. Gray says one of their top priorities is now to remove debris from streams.

"Regrettably, we're getting a lot of practice at dealing with these really troubling and challenging conditions and situations," he said.

Some of the trailers used in the western Kentucky tornado relief was also taken to eastern Kentucky to help provide temporary shelters.

The department also applied for two different grants that could bring in more than $1 billion in funding for infrastructure repairs.

Despite hitting the ground running, Gray cautioned that some of the road and bridge repairs will still take some time.

"In our world today, there's an expectation that we can flip a switch almost and get things done but these are challenging infrastructure projects," Gray said.

As KYTC works as quickly as possible, Gray says they're also seeking to build back better where they can.

"Take this opportunity as regrettable and sad and distressful as it is, take this as an opportunity for improvement," he said.

In addition to all the infrastructure work by KYTC, the department has issued more than 1,000 divers licenses and ID's through its pop-up service locations to impacted people.

