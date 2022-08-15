LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special legislative session will help with recovery in eastern Kentucky following devastating flooding that left at least 39 people dead, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The governor provided an update on recovery efforts on Monday. He said the session could happen within the next four weeks, though an exact date has not yet been announced.

Both branches of government are in agreement that they want to hold a special session to help those impacted, Beshear said. 

As for search and rescue efforts, the governor said two people are still missing and the death toll remains at 39 victims from five counties hit by flooding: Eight deaths in Breathitt, two in Clay, 19 in Knott, three in Letcher and seven in Perry.

Last week, Kentucky State Police identified the two people still missing as women from Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, are both missing from the Lost Creek Community. Police said both lived in the area of Lower River Caney Road and were both last seen at their homes. State police are asking anyone with information about where the two women may be to call Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069. 

The Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief fund has raised more than $6.2 million. So far, 37 of the 39 funerals have been paid for using money from the fund. 

Beshear also reminded flood survivors that there are mental health resources available to them.

"Our brains and our body are not designed to withstand the type of trauma that these individuals have been through," he said. "I mean, losing absolutely everything that you may have scrapped for, for 10, 20 years, losing family members, just the grief, probably the feelings of hopelessness, of how daunting it is to start over, is so challenging."

The governor said Kentucky is also trailblazing a new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery option, which allows applications to be approved in person, on the spot at a Disaster Recovery Center when someone seeking help files their claim. Before, the application would have to be sent off. 

The announcement comes on the heels of Beshear's criticism that FEMA was denying too many requests for assistance in the areas hit by flooding. He had urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. 

The governor said Monday that FEMA was calling everyone who had been denied assistance. 

Kentucky is also the first state to be able to use a "text for assistance" feature, which starts on Tuesday. 

Residents can also apply through FEMA by clicking here. Claims can also be submitted on FEMA's mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.

Last week, Beshear said the state was moving from the emergency phase to a stabilization phase before moving into a rebuilding phase. 

As of Monday, 313 people were being housed in Kentucky State Parks. Twenty organizations in the area, including state parks, churches, schools and community centers, are housing flooding survivors. Additionally, 94 travel trailers purchased to help those impacted by December's western Kentucky tornadoes have been sent to four sites: Jenny Wiley State Park, Carr Creek State Park, Mine Made Campground and Crockettsville Campground.

As of Sunday, 911 loads of debris had been removed from the flood-hit counties, with 173 loads collected in five counties. Other counties were scheduled for removal on Monday.

For information on how to donate to recovery efforts, click here. For flood resources, including locations of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers, click here.

