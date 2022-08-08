LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky on Monday after devastating storms resulted in the worst flooding in the state's history.
Biden stopped at an elementary school in Breathitt County damaged by flooding. The school is one of many that planned to start classes this week.
Breathitt County Schools delayed the first day until Aug. 29 due to devastating flooding in the region. Perry County Schools are scheduled to start on the same day.
Floyd County Schools is scheduled to begin classes on Aug. 24.
The school districts in Letcher and Knott counties have not scheduled a start date yet.
At least 37 people have died since last month’s deluge, which dropped 8 to 10-1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours. Gov. Andy Beshear told Biden that authorities expect to add at least one other death to the total. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday.
Monday’s trip is Biden’s second to the state since taking office last year. He previously visited in December after tornadoes whipped through Kentucky, killing 77 people and leaving a trail of destruction.
Related Stories:
- Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, promises federal assistance 'as long as it takes'
- How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
- Eastern Ky. man recalls harrowing escape as raging waters take over his home
- Rising floodwaters leave homes lost, families displaced in eastern Kentucky
- 'A lot of sorrow' l American Red Cross mobilizes in eastern Kentucky to help victims of floods
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.