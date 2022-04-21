LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is less than two days away, but your furry family members may not enjoy the fireworks as much as you do.
The Kentucky Humane Society has some tips to help keep pets safe and calm during the fireworks show on Saturday.
First, keep your pets inside. KHS said the booming noise from fireworks can cause pets to panic and want to hide because of their heightened sense of hearing. They suggest taking pets for a quiet walk before or after the fireworks.
KHS said you should create a quiet room for your pet, close windows and curtains and consider turning on a fan or radio to drown out the noise.
Make sure your pet has a collar and identification tags, even if they live indoors. Experts also said to never let pets outside during fireworks, even if they're on a leash.
If your pet has anxiety, consult your vet, who might prescribe them a sedative. KHS also suggests distracting your nervous pet with play, treats or another indoor activity they enjoy.
Lastly, clean up firework debris before letting your pets outside.
For more advice and resources from KHS, click here.
