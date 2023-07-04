LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 57-year-old LaRue County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Hart County on Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP troopers responded to a crash near the 2900 block of Aetna Furnace Highway around 6:30 p.m. KSP said Bradford Turner was driving a pickup truck westbound on the highway when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.
The truck overturned after crashing into the tree. Turner died at the scene of the crash.
KSP is investigating the wreck.
