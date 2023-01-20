LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that energy costs are high this time of year, but relief is on the way soon, according to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E).
"As we prepare to purchase natural gas to serve our customers in the upcoming quarter, we've requested permission to reduce an associated line item on gas customer bills," said LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "So, we hope, this should go into effect by Feb. 1. Once that's in place, an LG&E customer would see a gas-cost savings."
The utility company said that savings should be about 16% of a customer's gas bill. Right now, customers are reporting energy bills are double what they normally pay.
Officials said that's because December was 70% colder compared to the year before, and energy systems were working overtime.
Some tips to help lower bills include: lowering your thermostat by two degrees, opening blinds to allow natural light to help heat your home, and making sure vents aren't covered by furniture.
Experts warn that you should never try to heat your home with an oven or stove.
