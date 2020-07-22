LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected after two people were found dead Wednesday in the Buechel neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police said.
Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived at the home on Sanford Avenue near Buechel Bank Road around 12:15 p.m. to find a woman dead inside the home. The officers noticed a "strong smell" of fumes.
Further investigation by the officers led to the garage of the home, where they found a man dead inside a car. Mitchell said the officers believe both victims died as a result of the fumes from the far in the enclosed garage.
The victims appear to be relatives, Mitchell said.
At least one other person was taken to the hospital. No foul play is suspected as the LMPD Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.