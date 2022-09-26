LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department got rid of dozens of cars in its crowded tow lot during its second amnesty week.
All of last week, anyone whose car was impounded at the department's lot was able to pick it up for free.
LMPD said 65 vehicles were released, and $11,291 in fees was waived.
Those numbers are lower than LMPD's first amnesty week, which took place back in January. During that time, the department released 89 vehicles and waived nearly $15,000 in fees.
But LMPD said, at that time, the lot had a larger number of cars.
Last week. there were about 1,300 cars in the lot.
