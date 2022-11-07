LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police unveiled a renovated gym at the Second Division in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht.

Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018 in a crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. At the time of her death, she had been working on plans to improve the gym in her division.

Officials say it was full of outdated, dusty equipment.

Mengedoht left behind intricate plans, including where she wanted equipment placed. The remodeled gym is now named in her honor, and has pictures of her on the walls.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags