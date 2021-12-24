LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third year, Louisville Metro Police held a remembrance ceremony for LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht. She was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas Eve three years ago.
Family, fellow officers and community members gathered at the LMPD Second Division Headquarters where Mengedoht worked. A black granite memorial was dedicated in October outside the buildling to pay tribute to her sacrifice. It is positioned with a marker for another fallen officer, Peter Grignon, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2005.
The remembrance ceremony for Mengedoht was virtual last year because of the pandemic, but this year's gathering was back with Mengedoht's loved ones attending. Police Chief Erika Shields helped place a wreath at the memorial site and family members placed flowers.
Those who spoke about Mengedoht, including LMPD Chaplain Pastor Bill Weedman, promised she will not be forgotten.
"I want to do something a little different today. I want acknowledge the many of you, many of Louisville Metro, you are already honoring Deidre Mengedoht's memory by the integrity in your lives by the way you serve people. By the way you go out of your way to protect and to serve. You're already doing that," he said.
Mengedoht was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve 2018 in a fiery crash on Interstate 64 near the Belvedere.
Roger Burdette was driving an MSD truck when he crashed into Mengedoht's unmarked cruiser as she was conducting a traffic stop. The cruiser burst into flames, and Mengedoht died at the scene.
Burdette was found guilty in November of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle. He was sentenced earlier this month to 27 years in prison.
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence they said proves Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching porn on his cellphone just before he crashed into Mengedoht.
"I'm sorry," Burdette said during his formal sentencing Dec. 17, adding that he took full responsibility for causing the wreck that killed Mengedoht.
This has been a difficult week for LMPD. The department came together for the funeral of Officer Zachary Cottongim, who was hit and killed on Interstate 64 on Dec. 18.
