LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roger Burdette has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for killing LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht in 2018.

"I'm sorry," Burdette said during his formal sentencing Friday, adding that he took full responsibility for causing the wreck that killed Mengedoht.

The sentence from Jefferson Circuit Court Judge McKay Chauvin follows the jury's recommendation after Burdette's conviction in November.

"It was a terrible thing that happened," Chauvin said. "But it wasn't an accident."

The jury found Burdette guilty murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

The jury recommended five years for each wanton endangerment charge. The sentences will run concurrently for those charges. 

Burdette was driving an MSD truck when he crashed into Mengedoht's unmarked cruiser as she was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 64 on Dec. 24, 2018. The car burst into flames, and Mengedoht died at the scene.

During the trial prosecutors presented evidence that they said proves Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching porn on his cell phone just before he crashed into Mengedoht.  

