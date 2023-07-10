LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville branch of the NAACP is raising concerns over what it said is Mayor Craig Greenberg's lack of transparency in the search for a new chief of police. But the city said it is following the law.
A long statement from the NAACP was sent to media outlets Sunday criticizing Greenberg and his office for not releasing the names of finalists for the position with Louisville Metro Police.
"It's not transparent at all," said Raoul Cunningham, the president of the Louisville chapter of the NAACP. "As a matter of fact, is really done in secrecy and behind closed doors."
Cunningham said he is concerned Greenberg is not fulfilling the promise of transparency he campaigned on, but the mayor's office is defending the decision to keep names confidential.
The city of Louisville's general counsel, David Kaplan, sent a statement to WDRB that said to follow the law, Metro Government would not be releasing the names of applicants.
"To ensure the highest quality pool of candidates for Chief of Police and to closely follow the law, Metro Government is not releasing the names of those who applied for the position of Chief of Police," Kaplan said in a statement. "A long line of Attorney General opinions requires Metro Government respect the privacy interests of candidates for positions who are not chosen. Only the successful candidate’s application materials are subject to public disclosure."
An investigation by the Department of Justice concluded that it has probable cause to believe that LMPD and Louisville Metro government "engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law" that includes excessive force, searches based oninvalid warrants and conducting unlawful traffic and pedestrian stops.
"With the abuses the DOJ found, we have a legitimate right to question," Cunningham said. "We have a legitimate right to be concerned."
Since announcing the search for a new chief, Greenberg's administration has received 19 applications for the position. Greenberg has said that interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is among the applicants being considered.
The NAACP is calling on Greenberg to release the names of police chief finalists and hold public meetings to allow citizens to meet the finalists and ask them questions, but the mayor's office said it has given other opportunities for public input including a public survey, virtual town halls and more than a dozen focus groups. It also has a seven-member advisory committee assisting with interviews.
The organization also criticized Greenberg for requiring the seven people that will interview police chief candidates to sign non-disclosure agreements, which the organization said "fosters even more secrecy."
"The public is paying the salary therefore the public is entitled to know," Cunningham said.
Greenberg expects to make a final decision on the chief of police by the end of July.
Related Stories:
- Louisville mayor names 7-person advisory committee to help interview candidates for new police chief
- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg nails down date for hiring of new police chief
- Mayor Greenberg asking Louisville residents to submit feedback for selection of next LMPD chief
- New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation
- DOJ investigation cites more than 60 different examples of alleged misconduct by Louisville police
- Calls for more information before LMPD, DOJ negotiate agreement to improve policing in Louisville
- Former Louisville police chief agrees with many items in DOJ report
- 10 years into their consent decree, New Orleans police say Louisville has long road ahead
- Former LMPD officers say changes to department after DOJ probe could take some time
- Louisville police union says DOJ report is 'unfair assessment' of most Louisville police
- Victims of LMPD policing react to federal investigation findings as they continue rebuilding their lives
- What's next: Federal probe prompts mandated reforms in LMPD
- Department of Justice issues scathing report into Louisville police practices
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.