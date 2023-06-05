LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville child showcased his talents to all of America last week.
D'Corey Johnson, 11, sang a cappella on America's Got Talent after Judge Simon Cowell asked him to sing. Johnson originally went viral two years ago when he sang the National Anthem at Bates Elementary.
"When he [Cowell] asked me, I was like 'okay' because I'm more of a cappella person and when I was younger I used to sing all the way a cappella," Johnson said. "Now that I've grown up, it's easy for me."
He also performed "The Star Spangled Banner" before the Daytona 500 on Fox.
Johnson said he hopes to inspire people to go after their dreams.
Related Stories:
- 9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
- 9-year-old JCPS student sings 'Star-Spangled Banner' for NASCAR's Daytona 500
- 9-year-old JCPS student dazzles classmates, teachers with his voice
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.