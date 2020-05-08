LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville child care business said that she worries about how yet-to-be-released state requirements will affect her ability to pay her bills.
Lisa Clark, who owns Providence Childcare & Preschool, said that while she is allowed to reopen in mid-June, she hasn’t received any guidance from the state. She said she spoke to a representative with state child care regulation who was unable to give her guidelines.
"They're working on a transition plan for us at this point. So, it's kind of hard to plan,” she said. “I can plan my portion of it, but I really can't make any definitive decisions about anything until I get everything handed down from them.”
Clark’s business has remained open throughout the pandemic because it has been taking care of 25 children of first responders.
Clark said she has received calls from parents going back to work who now need child care again, but some parents my have a tougher time finding spots for their children: While child care centers are allowed to reopen June 15, they will have to operate at reduced capacity.
Clark also plans to limit classrooms to 10 kids, add air sterilization to her HVAC system, prohibit parents from coming in, and check everyone’s temperature at the door.
The yet-to-be-released state impositions also may affect the fiscal health of child care providers, such as Clark, whose operation is licensed for 166 children.
"If it's significantly reduced in capacity, then I don't know how I'm going to pay my bills,” she said. “That's the terrifying ‘what if’ at this point.”
Greater Louisville Inc. has also received several concerns about the access to childcare as businesses reopen.
"In greater Louisville, there are many fields of work that don't allow families to telecommute or work from home," says Iris Wilbur Glick, VP of Government Affairs and Public Policy for GLI. "As workers are asked to return, as they want to return, as opportunities present itself, if there is not a way to have access to childcare, it's really going to be a hard challenge for families to overcome when they return back to work if childcare access is not there."
GLI also reached out to the state administration to see what plans and expectations it can start to put it in place for childcare businesses. It hasn't received details yet.
WDRB reached out to YMCA of Greater Louisville. Steve Tarver, President and CEO released the following statement about its daycare centers:
"The YMCA of Greater Louisville is the largest childcare provider in the region. Because of our long experience in childcare, we have been providing services to healthcare and essential workers during this crisis at the request of the Governor's office. We have been on the ground and effectively managing these unique challenges for several weeks. Our efforts have included close monitoring of best practices in terms of health and safety protocols, and in addition to our experience, we are equipped and prepared to return to providing childcare services in mid-June. We have had a team of experts assembled and working for several weeks to address specific issues including social distancing measures, mask policies, sanitizing requirements and wellness screenings for staff and participants. We are also working with local, state and national officials to implement guidelines and best practices designed to protect all childcare staff and participants. We are prepared to continue providing childcare services to so many who need these services in order to return to work.”
