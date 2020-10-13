LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health leaders say there has been a demographic shift in COVID-19 cases.
A couple of common factors remain: High blood pressure and obesity are commonly seen in coronavirus patients.
A doctor who spoke at Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's news conference Tuesday morning said more cases are now being seen in people between the ages of 30 and 50.
"Something we saw early on were people with a lot of co-morbidities, so people who had other health problems underlying," Dr. Sonia Compton said. "Now, we're seeing people with fewer underlying health issues, people who just might have high blood pressure or people who may just be slightly overweight. And that's a concern."
Compton said about 40% of Americans have high blood pressure, making them more susceptible to COVID-19.
Louisville's positivity rate is 7.2%, which keeps the city in the orange zone.
