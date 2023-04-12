Carl Humphrey with check for winning scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who stopped for ice on Easter Sunday at a Jeffersontown convenience store ended up with a cool $50,000 after buying a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. 

Carl Humphrey said he had to make a second trip to the Jeffersontown Marathon for the ice, so he decided to grab a Pick 3 and a 500X scratch-off ticket. After Humphrey scratched the ticket off, he discovered he had won $50,000. 

Humphrey could hardly believe his good fortune.

"I went home and told my wife, 'Guess what, I did it again!'" Humphrey said. "She said, 'You're kidding!'"

It turns out this is the second time Humphrey has won big playing 500X in recent months. He won another $50,000 prize on a scratch-off ticket on Halloween 2022.

"The first time I won, I couldn’t believe it," Humphrey said. "Now I won again, and in J-town."

Humphrey said he plans to use his winnings to pay his debts. He said he and his wife also plan to retire soon, and the extra money will be a big help.

"My wife always teases that she’ll retire six months before me," he said. 

Humphrey took home a check for $35,750 after taxes.

The Marathon in Jeffersontown, where the winning ticket was purchased, will receive $500.

