LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville man won $77,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off ticket he bought at a Hardin County gas station.
In a news release Tuesday, the Kentucky Lottery said Jeffrey Beard stopped Friday night at the Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff to buy a drink. He decided to grab a $5 Ultimate 7's Scratch-Off ticket.
"I couldn’t believe it," Beard said. "I thought it was just a dream."
Beard, who said he plays the lottery "every now and then," matched No. 18 on the first row, giving him the game's $77,000 top prize.
The lottery said Beard left the store without saying a word. On Saturday, he downloaded the Kentucky Lottery app and scanned his ticket to make sure he won.
"This is for real," Beard said.
Beard received his check Monday at lottery headquarters for $55,055, after taxes. He said he'll put his winnings in the bank for now.
The Upton Quick Stop will receive $770 for selling Beard's winning ticket.
