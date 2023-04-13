Pictured: this image dated April 13, 2023, shows cleanup crews outside an apartment complex located at Brooklawn and Blanton in the Pleasure Ridge Park area that was heavily damaged by violent storms on April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Amanda Roberts / WDRB)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Emily Evans / WDRB Drone Pilot)
A week later, trees are still down, and families are still homeless while trying to pick up the pieces.
Neal went to bed during the storms, but said "it was just ugly sleep -- wind woke me up."
Neal looked out the window and "I just heard that sound, that big crackle sound." He said that's when "everything that's in my bedroom came toward me."
As he tried to gather himself, Neal said he "stumbled, hit my head on the wall and fell down the steps and hit my head on the door." It happened as a tornado destroyed roofs and tossed trees across the parking lot.
"I am in a lot of pain," Neal said, both physically and emotionally. He spoke about the ordeal last week before the shock had time to wear off.
"You dodge one thing and go into another, how are you really winning?" he asked.
Pictured: this image dated April 5, 2023, shows a toppled statue on Gardiner Lane depicting a Kosair Shriner holding a young child in his arms. The statue, called a "Silent Messenger," was damaged as severe storms moved through the Newburg neighborhood. It was erected by Kosair for Kids in front of Big Brothers Big Sisters Kentuckiana and pays tribute to Kosair's founding by Shriners in 1923 to help all children live life to the fullest. The statue will be replaced. (WDRB photo/Katrina Nickell)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows Project Manager Mark Lichtefeld pointing to debris after a concrete wall of the warehouse he built on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., was toppled as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
IMAGES | Wind and weather damage from April 5, 2023 storms
Powerful storms packing damaging straight line winds moved through Kentuckiana on April 6, uprooting trees and snapping utility poles. At least one tornado was confirmed.
Trees became uprooted in Okolona after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
A tree fell on a home in the area of Terrier and Heather Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023.
A tree falls near a house on Sunny Vale Way from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Allen Prunty)
The roof was heavily damaged from strong winds and fallen trees at apartments in the area of Brooklawn and Blanton on April 5, 2023 after severe storms. (Source: WDRB/Conroy DeLouche)
A tree falls near homes on Middale Lane from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Ryan Jay)
A tree falls on a house in Louisville from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: William Zavorski)
A tree falls on a house off Taylorsville Road from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Freya Denalta)
A tree falls in Clermont from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Kerri Poteat)
A tree fell on a home in the area of Alreva after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Conroy DeLouche)
A tree falls in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Matt Vogel)
A tree falls on National Turnpike from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
Heavy winds caused a tree to fall onto a home in Fairdale after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Erika)
Trees fell onto the roadway on Gagel Avenue after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Dakota Sherek)
A turned over semi on Highway 60 from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Kaitlynn Allen)
A snapped flag pole from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Georgieanna Belden)
Aftermath of damage in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
The Morgan Building suffered major damage after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Dakota Sherek)
Heavy winds destroyed a building on Robards Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Mandy Hall)
Heavy winds caused a tree to fall onto a home on Terrier Lane and Heather Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Erika)
Aftermath of damage in Jeffersontown from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Johnny Huerta)
Heavy winds caused damage in Corydon after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: Alan Stewart)
A tree was uprooted in the area of Bashford Manner after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
A PNC Bank was damaged from severe storms on April 5, 2023. (Source: WDRB/Katrina Nickell)
Heavy winds caused a tree to fall onto a home on Terrier Lane and Heather Lane after severe storms on April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Aftermath of damage in Corydon from a severe storm on April 5, 2023. (Source: Angel Henderson)
A tree down at a home in the area of Fern Valley Road and Jeanine Drive in Louisville on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Meanwhile, business has been brisk at Dalton Brown Restoration & Construction. Employee James Kammer said business has picked up substantially since last week's violent storms.
Kammer said "volume is up -- it's calls every day for inspections and things like that. We have probably taken in about five to six large losses. By large loss I would say $50,000 worth of damage."
Neal and his family have been living in a hotel. Although he has lost everything, he said there's one thing he will continue to do: just keep on fighting, just keep on fighting."