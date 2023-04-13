Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father of three who lost everything when the roof of his apartment was peeled away by powerful storms that spawned three tornadoes is not giving up hope. 

Three tornadoes tore through Louisville on April 5, destroying multiple homes and apartments and displacing nearly 50 people residents of an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park. Among the displaced residents is Nahum Neal and his three children. 

A week later, trees are still down, and families are still homeless while trying to pick up the pieces. 

Debris outside PRP apartment damaged in April 5 storms

Pictured: this image dated April 13, 2023, shows debris and rubble at outside an apartment complex located at Brooklawn and Blanton in the Pleasure Ridge Park area that was heavily damaged by violent storms on April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)

Neal went to bed during the storms, but said "it was just ugly sleep -- wind woke me up."

Neal looked out the window and "I just heard that sound, that big crackle sound." He said that's when "everything that's in my bedroom came toward me."

As he tried to gather himself, Neal said he "stumbled, hit my head on the wall and fell down the steps and hit my head on the door." It happened as a tornado destroyed roofs and tossed trees across the parking lot. 

"I am in a lot of pain," Neal said, both physically and emotionally. He spoke about the ordeal last week before the shock had time to wear off. 

"You dodge one thing and go into another, how are you really winning?" he asked. 

IMAGES | Wind and weather damage from April 5, 2023 storms

Powerful storms packing damaging straight line winds moved through Kentuckiana on April 6, uprooting trees and snapping utility poles. At least one tornado was confirmed. 

Meanwhile, business has been brisk at Dalton Brown Restoration & Construction. Employee James Kammer said business has picked up substantially since last week's violent storms. 

Kammer said "volume is up -- it's calls every day for inspections and things like that. We have probably taken in about five to six large losses. By large loss I would say $50,000 worth of damage."

Neal and his family have been living in a hotel. Although he has lost everything, he said there's one thing he will continue to do: just keep on fighting, just keep on fighting."

