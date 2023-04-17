LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra is preparing for another great season.
Music Director Teddy Abrams says this season will take the audience on one big adventure.
"This season is filled with so many different things that as you go from the first concert to the last concert, you're going to get this very full experience," Abrams said.
Abrams, 35, is marking his 10th season leading the orchestra. He came to Louisville at 26.
The Louisville Orchestra has some exciting events lined up this year -- including sold out performances inside Mammoth Cave with Yo-Yo Ma next week. The L.O. will also take the stage with famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the KFC Yum! Center in December.
The season includes a Film Series subscription package that includes music from Star Wars, Harry Potter and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Events are also planned at Old Forester's Paristown Hall that will include sessions on "exploring composition, storytelling through musical means, and the structure of the orchestra." There will also be a holiday family program featuring Santa.
This season includes part of a two-year tour bringing the orchestra to all corners of Kentucky. "In Harmony: the Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra" begins in May. The concerts will feature native Kentucky composers and performers in new and traditional works. The opening concert in September at the Iroquois Park Amphitheater will feature Murray, Ky. mandolinist Chris Thile. Thile will give the Kentucky debut of his new piece for singing mandolinist and orchestra.
Subscription packages go on sale April 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. Information on the complete Louisville Orchestra 2023-2024 Season can be found at LouisvilleOrchestra.org. The box office can be reached at (502) 587-8681.
