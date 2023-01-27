LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater.
The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff. However, the theater did not identify him by name.
Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Hull Street, near Lexington Road off Baxter Avenue, after someone reported a shooting. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said a man was found shot to death at the scene.
"The CTC family is in mourning today and we wanted to share the devastating news with you," the announcement read. "This afternoon a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life due to a senseless act of violence near our building. His loss is a tragedy and our hearts are with his family."
The statement, signed by Managing Director Ian Frank and Artistic Director Charlie Sexton, says the theater was immediately placed on lockdown after the shooting and none of the students were hurt. Frank and Sexton also say that there is no indication the shooting had anything to do with activities at the theater.
"But our CTC family is heartbroken beyond words at the loss of our colleague," the statement reads. "At this point, we are not going into any detail out of respect for our colleague's family and loved ones who are likely just starting to absorb this tragic loss. We will be reaching out to them."
All events and activities have been canceled until further notice.
No one has been arrested for the shooting, but LMPD's Homicide Unit is looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here. Tips can be given anonymously.
