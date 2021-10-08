LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to increase safety along Bardstown road, Louisville is adding more community ambassadors to the busy corridor.
While the ambassadors have no police powers, Mayor Greg Fischer said that presence alone can help with safety.
"You'll see ambassadors along Bardstown Road giving directions, picking up trash, talking to business owners and residents, just basically making people feel comfortable here," he said.
The plan comes as the corridor has experienced a series of highly publicized violent crime incidents, including when a man was accused of running toward a bar with a rifle.
Last month, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said she was considering a proposal that would change last call from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. in an effort to curb the spike in violence late at night. But before filing the ordinance nearly a month later, she reconsidered, saying she'd been working with bar owners and "other late night businesses" to develop a plan to address public safety issues without changing last call.
Another proposal to add Alcohol Beverage Control officers will be considered at Metro Council next Thursday. The measure passed a committee meeting but not without questions about the funding mechanism.
