LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing charges after police say she tried to get someone to kill the father of her children.
Melissa Wines, 32, is charged with solicitation to murder and violating a protective order.
According to court documents, Wines used Facebook Messenger two different times trying to hire someone to kill the man.
Police said she first tried to pay for the crime on Jan. 16 and then again on Feb. 2.
The victim was told of the conversation called police to report the situation.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.
