LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Love soars again at Bernheim Forest.
Athena, the female golden eagle, has found a new partner.
This comes after Athena lost her former partner, Harper, in 2021. The two became the first tracked pair of golden eagles in eastern North America.
Bernheim Forest said Thursday it captured audio of bird calls between Athena and another male golden eagle in January.
The two were reportedly seen sitting together for several days, and hitting an approaching bald eagle in an aerial attack.
Bernheim believes Athena could be nesting because of her behavior, but there are still many questions.
The forest is promising more information during the spring migration in March.
