LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a Louisville teenager was killed in 2019.
Jameko Hayden sat before a judge Monday for his final sentencing. Hayden had been charged with murder in the 2019 death of 19-year-old Christian Gwynn.
Earlier this year, Hayden struck a plea deal. He was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. He also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property over $10,000 and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Standing in court Monday, the Gwynn's family gave victim impact statements, saying 10 years is not enough.
"You killed my son Christian Gwynn," said Krysta Gwynn, his mother. "You took a son away from his father and a brother away from his siblings. And for that you will never be forgiven."
Hayden was arrested 16 months after Gwynn was shot and killed.
