LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death on Bardstown Road over the weekend.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Eric Worth.
The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Saturday near the corner of Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway. According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, responding officers found a man there who had been shot. The victim, Worth, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the case as a homicide but are not currently looking for any suspects, according to Mitchell. No one has been charged at this time.
