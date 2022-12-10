"It is such a roller coaster of emotions today," Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan said. "We have concentrated the last few months so much on the rebuilding of this area, where we're standing our downtown, which is completely gone."
The tornado traveled more than 100 miles on the ground, hitting counties in Tennessee at 9 p.m. and it wouldn't stop until it struck Grayson County in Kentucky at 11:55 p.m.
It was part of a system that would spawn 66 tornadoes across the county. There were 81 people who died from the tornado.
Mayfield was one of the first Kentucky communities hit and it came just before 9:30 p.m. that evening.
1 of 30
MAYFIELD TORNADO - 12-15-2021 2.jfif
A colorful sunrises over a pile of bricks and rubble from buildings destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. Dec. 15, 2021
IMAGES | Mayfield, Kentucky faces a long recovery after December tornado
1 of 30
MAYFIELD TORNADO - 12-15-2021 2.jfif
A colorful sunrises over a pile of bricks and rubble from buildings destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. Dec. 15, 2021
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - ST MATTHEWS FIRE HELPING 12-15-2021 1.jpg
A St. Matthews Fire truck in a Mayfield, Kentucky neighborhood during tornado cleanup. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - ST MATTHEWS FIRE HELPING 12-15-2021 2.jpg
A St. Matthews Fire truck in a Mayfield, Kentucky neighborhood during tornado cleanup. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE SURVEY 12-15-2021 1.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE SURVEY 12-15-2021 2.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO - Flag in the door of the Post Office - 12-15-2021 1.jfif
An American Flag hangs in the door of the Mayfield, Kentucky U.S. Post Office. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO DONATIONS - 12-15-2021 1.jfif
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO DONATIONS - 12-15-2021 2.jfif
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO DONATIONS - 12-15-2021 3.jfif
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD TORNADO DONATIONS - 12-15-2021 4.jfif
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (1).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (2).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (3).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (4).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (5).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (6).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (7).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (8).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEAR WATER TOWER 12-15-2021 (9).jpeg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 1.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 2.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 3.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 4.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 5.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 6.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 7.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 8.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NEIGHBORHOODS 12-15-2021 9.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NIGHT - WDRB LIVES 12-14-2021 1.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
MAYFIELD DAMAGE - NIGHT - WDRB LIVES 12-14-2021 2.jpg
WDRB's Scott Reynolds reporting live from Mayfield, Kentucky following devastating tornadoes. Dec. 14, 2021.
"Hope looks like rebuilding, the spirit of these people will always remain the same," O'Nan said. "These are the most resilient most amazingly bonded together people I've ever known in my life."
The candle factory was leveled by the tornado as workers were forced to keep working with Christmas just two weeks away.
There's now a memorial at the factory made from stainless steel from the original building with nine candles to represent the nine lives lost.
The devastation is still prevalent and O'Nan says her city will never look, be, or feel the same.
"Our backdrop will change the backdrop of everyone who grew up here is gone," O'Nan said. "But what we're striving for is to build a new backdrop for those to come the next 50 years the next 100 years and we can't do it overnight. But I hope that by the 10 year mark, we have our new backdrop then."
In total, 3,778 homes, 183 businesses and 103 buildings were destroyed. The candle factor has since been rebuilt in Hickory, just 10 minutes from Mayfield.
Many of the buildings that were damaged have been torn down. In the city, there's a mix of new homes and empty lots of land.
There will also be a memorial service at War Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday where Governor Andy Beshear is expected to attend.
"There's potential to replace every building we lost but these people are not replaceable," O'Nan said. "And so today, I think we focus on their families and surround them and support them as best we can."