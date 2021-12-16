LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last person missing in Bowling Green after last weekend's violent storms has been found dead.
Authorities have confirmed the body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was recovered Thursday morning. She was the last person found after 244 reports of missing people, according to a report from WBKO in Bowling Green.
On Wednesday, officials expanded their search outside of the Jennings Creek area. Her body was found in a very dense wooded area near Moss Creek and Moss View.
Nyssa's mother and father, along with her three siblings, were also killed in Friday's storms, according to Bowling Green Police.
There have been 17 storm-related fatalities in Warren County.
Earlier this week, a survey team confirmed one tornado that touched down in Bowling Green expanded from a width of 250 yards to a quarter-mile width near Veterans Memorial Lane. On Saturday morning, Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanan said hundreds of homes and business were damaged or destroyed.
