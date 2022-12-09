DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dawson Springs community lost 14 people to the tornado that devastated the town on Dec. 10, 2021.
Meredith Hyde is a Dawson Springs resident. She says, "We went out of the house. You just heard screaming and yelling and you heard help me. Gas lines busted up the road."
Anita Black says, "It was just over so fast. People talk about train sounds and things like that."
Residents woke to houses leveled, cars flattened and debris everywhere.
A year later, Dawson Springs is moving forward. You can see driveways and foundations where houses once stood, but much of the debris has been cleared. It will take time to rebuild.
The tornado destroyed 65 to 70 percent of the homes and buildings in Dawson Springs and14 people died, That was especially hard for this small community.
Hyde lost her neighbor. She says, "Like I said before, she was the epitome of the sweetest lady you ever met in your life. She passed away, and the couple next to them passed away."
During the storm, Black went to her neighbor's home who had a basement.
She says, "The moment it was over, I was standing at the stairs of their basement. When I looked up, all I saw was black. I saw the stars. I could see none of their house that was there, the moment before I knelt down at the foot of their steps."
A year later, the emotions about surviving the tornado are tough to deal with.
Black says, "It was sort of gut wrenching. You first say what am I going to do?And then, you immediately say we've got work to do."
Hyde has very few things left from her home that was destroyed, but still has a sign that she's now put up in her new home.
"Faith is not knowing what the future holds, but knowing who holds the future."
For her, the future meant staying in Dawson Springs and rebuilding. Hyde was one of the first people to move back onto their street.
Hyde says, "Lots of emotions, appreciate, grateful, still sad and still grieving."
A memorial is now up at Dawson Springs City Park remembering 19 victims in Dawson and surrounding communities.
Residents say living through the past year has been hard, and rebuilding is even harder. After the tornado, there were many volunteers. Now there are only a some crews here and there constructing homes.
Adam Albright, a Board Member for ACT, Answering the Call Together says, "We were able to get the plates on, the foundations and floor joists, so when rest of the volunteers assemble, me and others can delegate the work then."
The non-profit group made up of volunteers has been helping tornado ravaged communities over the last several months. Albright says, "I didn't go through the tornado. I didn't lose my belongings, so it humbles me to come and build such a simple house for someone that is going to own this and live in it."
Building one home at a time is a step toward getting this community back to where it was.
Black says, "Just on our street, we have four families who have moved back to their homes. Everyday there is progress. Everyday you get to hear someone move back home. It's amazing to know that."
The Dawson Springs Mayor says 25 to 30 homes are currently being rebuilt. A 50 unit Housing Authority complex hasn't started building yet..
Black says, "We are just so grateful for the people that helped, the people that stepped in and we have just supported each other as neighbors and friends and family."
Residents say they're stronger by growing through this together.
Black says, "We have a nice new modern home and it's efficient and it's warm. We're so thankful." She says, "We're so lucky, we really are in so many ways."
