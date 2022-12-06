LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said he'll name an interim police chief very soon.
Last month, Greenberg announced that Erika Shields will not continue to lead the embattled Louisville Metro Police Department once he takes office.
Shields was the first woman to serve as LMPD's permanent police chief when she took office on Jan. 19, 2021. She was hired in Louisville after resigning from her role as the chief of Atlanta's police department in June 2019, after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man whom police shot and killed during a struggle in a Wendy's parking lot.
Shields was brought in following weeks of protests after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed during a drug raid in 2020. Last week, she told WDRB that she was asked to leave, and felt it was purely for political reasons.
Greenberg said he just wants a new direction for the department.
"What I'm looking for, in both an interim police chief and also a permanent police chief, is someone who is focused on transparency, who is going to work to rebuild the trust of the entire community, but who is also going to have the trust of the officers at LMPD," Greenberg said during an interview at WDRB studios on Dec. 6.
Shields will serve as chief until Jan. 2.
Related Stories:
- Erika Shields says time as LMPD chief cut short for 'political' reasons
- New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation
- Louisville police chief Erika Shields to resign when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg takes office
- Mayor-elect Greenberg's public safety plan gives insight into his vision for LMPD
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.