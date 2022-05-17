LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville community said goodbye Tuesday to a fallen firefighter.
Visitation for Sean McAdam is from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown.
McAdam died last week after a medical emergency in the line of duty. He was given numerous awards for courage and bravery throughout his career. McAdam, 49, joined the fire department in March 2002 and was assigned to engine 2/truck 1 in downtown Louisville for most of his career. He recently transferred to Quint 7 in the Highlands.
In his career, he earned the division's Medal of Valor and three Unit Citations.
In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations in his honor to Supporting Heroes, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates or any other charity.
Related Stories:
- Public lines procession route for fallen Louisville firefighter
- Memorial bunting ceremony held in honor of Louisville firefighter
- Louisville firefighter Sean McAdam dies in line of duty
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.