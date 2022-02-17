LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council is joining the number of groups looking into the ongoing problems at Metro Corrections, and expressing a lack of confidence in its leaders.
The council voted to launch an investigation into the jail during Thursday night's meeting. It is the fourth investigation into the ongoing issues inside Metro Corrections. The council is hiring a third-party group to lead the investigation.
Also during Thursday's meeting, the council voted on having "no confidence" in the jail's director, Dwayne Clark. Clark took over the department in June 2019.
Six deaths in three months, critical staffing shortages, and what leaders describe as an overall lack of control behind the jail's doors are just a few of the reasons council named as to why an investigation needed to be launched.
"We don't know 100% what we need to change until we complete our investigation," Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, said.
Piagentini sponsored the resolution to investigate Metro Corrections. He said the investigation will be similar to last year's TARC investigation. The third-party group conducting the investigation will look into policies and procedures in place for inmate-related deaths, possible shortcomings in training, and other concerns the Council has.
"I think it's high time and if I'm going to say anything here, it's that it's unfortunate we had to wait this long to do it," said Piagentini.
Metro Council joins a list of investigations into the jail. The FBI is investigating one of the recent deaths. The Louisville Metro Police Department's Integrity Unit is also investigating the jail. On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced an investigation into three recent suicides at the jail.
Councilman Mark Fox, D-13, expressed doubts about the mayor's plan.
"I commend and fully support this, but these things are what leaders and forward-looking managers do," said Fox.
Council also took a vote expressing "no confidence" in Department of Corrections Director Dwayne Clark and his executive team, citing many of the same reasons they used for the investigation.
"When leadership doesn't come into work to find out what the real root of the problem is, what's going on that day, but instead dishes off the responsibility to make calls to figure it out, that's not leadership," said Councilman Brent Ackerson, D-26.
The "no confidence" vote, does not remove Clark from his position, but council said it sends a message the public.
It follows a "no confidence" vote the Metro Corrections worker's union took in September. Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77 voted 216 to six when asked about Clark and his team's leadership ability.
Fischer issued a statement Thursday about the "no confidence vote." He said the vote "was an unnecessary distraction from the important efforts Director Clark and his leadership team have made to improve the conditions at Metro Corrections in this unprecedented time of challenges."
Read Fischer's full statement below:
"Dwayne Clark is a 42-year corrections professional who has spent half of his career dedicated to serving our Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. The concentration of six in-custody deaths since Nov. 2021 is an aberration at the jail that I, along with Director Clark, his team, and the Metro Council are all justifiably concerned about. There is no doubt that our jail and jails across the country are experiencing significant challenges ranging from historic staffing vacancies to overcrowding – all while facing a global pandemic. Under Director Clark, officers’ compensation is up and the inmate population is down. That is in part because of the comprehensive steps he and his team have taken to improve conditions, steps that have been taken in collaboration and consultation with Metro Council. That partnership has been appreciated. Tonight’s vote was an unnecessary distraction from the important efforts Director Clark and his leadership team have made to improve the conditions at Metro Corrections in this unprecedented time of challenges. We welcome constructive engagement with the Council to develop solutions that improve the health and safety conditions for our inmate population and our Metro Corrections employees." - Mayor Greg Fischer
