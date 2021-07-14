LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash with a pickup truck in New Albany Wednesday afternoon.
The New Albany Police and Fire departments responded to the crash on Charlestown Road, near Innovation Boulevard in the area of Purdue Polytechnic and Kohl's, at 2:20 p.m., police Chief Todd Bailey said in a release.
Bailey said the male who was driving the motorcycle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was treated and released at the scene.
The age of the motorcyclist is unclear. Bailey said no additional information could be released as the investigation is ongoing.
More information is expected to be released on Thursday.
