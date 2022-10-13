LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 250 police officers have been shot in the line of duty so far this year, according to a new report that details an escalating trend that's one of many issues leading to staffing shortages nationwide.
According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk.
From Las Vegas, to Philadelphia, Bristol and Connecticut, cities across the country have seen the same scene this week of several police officers shot in the line of duty.
"It's shocking, but it's consistent with the trend we've seen nationwide in the last couple of years and it's escalating," said Eric Johnson.
Johnson is the executive director of Supporting Heroes, a Louisville-based organization that helps families of first responders who give their lives in the line of duty.
The monthly report from the National FOP shows 50 of the 252 officers shot in the line of duty this year have died. But those numbers are now even higher after shootings across the country this week.
"Unfortunately, Kentucky has had a very tragic year," said Johnson.
The report shows 16 Kentucky officers have been shot this year, the third highest number in the country behind Texas and Arizona.
"It ebbs and flows," Johnson said. "It could be any state at any time. You never know where tragedies are gonna strike."
One of those instances includes the ambush in eastern Kentucky earlier this year, where two officers were killed and five others were shot and injured.
Law enforcement agencies are going across state lines to recruit officers, adding hiring incentives and increasing salaries in an attempt to get more people on the force.
"It's no wonder that officers are bailing from law enforcement," said Johnson. "There's a mass exodus from law enforcement. Where will we be a year from now if it continues?"
That begs the question: Are fewer people wanting to become police officers?
According to Johnson, many don't think the risk is worth the job anymore.
"There's no reason to believe it's going to get better anytime soon," he said. "We're on a trend. It's picking up steam."
