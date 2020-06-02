LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany bar is giving back to the Louisville community in memory of David McAtee.
Pints & Union will bring a food cart to the intersection of South 26th Street and West Broadway to feed people for free. The business posted on Facebook that, "our hearts go out to his community and his family, and we would like to give back."
The post did not say when the free meals would be provided, only that people should "stay tuned." They also said chefs who want to volunteer should message them directly.
McAtee was killed early Monday morning when police say shots were exchanged between officers and others.
